Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

