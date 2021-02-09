Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.98

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 7957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $671.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

