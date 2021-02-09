General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Trimmed by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,073 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in General Mills by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

