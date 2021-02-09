Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $279.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $287.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

