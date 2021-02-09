GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -208.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

