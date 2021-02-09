Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2021

NYSE GTES opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

