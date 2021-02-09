Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $119.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.03. 6,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

