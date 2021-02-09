GAPS Price Down 0% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, GAPS has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $363.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,900.95 or 1.00401223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

