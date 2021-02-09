FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $20.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2022 earnings at $23.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.97 EPS.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $272.23 on Monday. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $274.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

