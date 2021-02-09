FY2021 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. Raised by G.Research (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King lifted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $71.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $418,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

