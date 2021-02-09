FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Boosted by William Blair

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MRCY stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,849,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $865,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

