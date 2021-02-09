FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

