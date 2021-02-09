FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Investment Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

