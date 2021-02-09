FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $8.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.60). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Shares of RGA opened at $112.25 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after acquiring an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

