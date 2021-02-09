FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Great Ajax Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a report released on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

AJX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $245.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Ajax by 637.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 27.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

