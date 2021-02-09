FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 125.1% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $25,027.09 and approximately $2,845.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00085923 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.