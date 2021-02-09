Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM) Shares Gap Up to $13.76

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) (LON:FUM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.50. Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 112,442 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.16.

Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

