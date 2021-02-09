Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 10.3%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.38 and last traded at $128.00. 9,950,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 8,475,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Futu alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $59,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Futu by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Futu by 15,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 644,113 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $20,496,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.