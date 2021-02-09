Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Reaches $38.03 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 204.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $38.03 million and approximately $33.09 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,927.34 or 1.01869231 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,553,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,983,899 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.