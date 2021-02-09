Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.70 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00230086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00195711 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

