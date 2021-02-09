Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Full House Resorts traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.30. 716,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 396,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.