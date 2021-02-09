Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

