Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

