Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.56). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,572,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRLN opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

