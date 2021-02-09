Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $75.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

