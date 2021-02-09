Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000.

NASDAQ CFII traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 8,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

