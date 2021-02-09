Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.