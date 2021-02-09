Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,897. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.