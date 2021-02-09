Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.30

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 516357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

