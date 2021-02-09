Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.46.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $160.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

