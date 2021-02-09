Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) & Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fortescue Metals Group and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortescue Metals Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Battle North Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00

Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $3.51, indicating a potential upside of 156.39%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and Battle North Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortescue Metals Group $12.82 billion 4.40 $4.74 billion $3.06 11.97 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Fortescue Metals Group and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fortescue Metals Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortescue Metals Group beats Battle North Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.