Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 117,768 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 117,768 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.37% of Steven Madden worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steven Madden by 107.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

