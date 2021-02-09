Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

