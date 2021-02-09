Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 192,086 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 192,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

