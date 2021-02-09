Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.21% of Omnicell worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 161,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Omnicell by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicell by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.