Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.40

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 121353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRSX shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $705.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.96.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

