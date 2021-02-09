Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year.

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$134.00 million and a PE ratio of -95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.90.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

