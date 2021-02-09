Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHTX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,626,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

