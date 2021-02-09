Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 639 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,276.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $300.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.03 and a 200 day moving average of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

