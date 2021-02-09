Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,638,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,180,000 after buying an additional 681,260 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

JD stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $101.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.