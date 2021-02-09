Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

