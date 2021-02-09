Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 261 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

XBI opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $174.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day moving average is $126.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

