Flux Power (FLUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. 344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

