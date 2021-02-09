Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PDYPY. Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

