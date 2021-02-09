Flputnam Investment Management Co. Invests $3.91 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after buying an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after buying an additional 411,008 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.