Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

