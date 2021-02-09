Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.

