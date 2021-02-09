Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

