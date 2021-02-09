Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 9,132 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

VSS stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $127.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

