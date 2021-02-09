FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Receives $49.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

